

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old girl after locating the body of a newborn baby near her southern Ontario home.

Peel Regional Police said they received information on Friday about a girl from Brampton, Ont., secretly giving birth three days earlier.

“Subsequent investigation resulted in police locating the body of a newborn baby in the area of her residence,” police said in a media release on Sunday.

The girl, whose name cannot be published under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with indignity to a dead body and concealing the body of a child.

Police said the girl attended a bail hearing in a Brampton provincial court on Saturday.

Investigators are appealing to the public for witnesses, information, and any surveillance video relevant to the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peel Regional Police Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453-2121 Ext. 3205, or anonymously call Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).