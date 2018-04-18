

Paola Loriggio , The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says her Tory opponent is just like U.S. President Donald Trump, calling Doug Ford a bully and a coward who "traffics in smears and lies."

Wynne pushed back Wednesday when asked about comments Ford made a day earlier in which he suggested some Liberals could face jail time if they pulled what he described as "shady tricks" with taxpayer dollars.

The premier said Ford is borrowing from Trump's playbook, and predicted the spring election campaign will be "vicious."

"Doug Ford sounds like Donald Trump and that's because he is like Donald Trump," she said. "He believes in ugly, vicious brand of politics that traffics and smears and lies. He'll say anything about anyone at any time because just like Trump, it is all about him."

Wynne said the only way to fight that kind of behaviour is to stand up to it.

"I'm not going to go high. I'm not going to go low. I'm going to call that bullying behaviour out for what it is," she said.

The Progressive Conservatives dismissed the comparison to Trump as a bizarre and desperate election ploy meant to distract from the Liberals' political record.

"Desperate, desperate person," Ford said when asked about Wynne's comments. "We've seen this trick before, she's trying to hoodwink the people, she thinks she's smarter than the people."

Ford repeated his promise to order a full outside audit of government books if elected premier.

"We'll find out all her buddies that she's made rich for 15 years, all the backroom deals Kathleen Wynne's made on your backs," he said.

Ford announced the proposed audit Tuesday, saying he didn't trust the Liberals' accounting and referencing the gas plants scandal that saw former premier Dalton McGuinty's ex-chief of staff sentenced to four months in jail for deleting documents.

"If Kathleen Wynne tried to pull these kinds of shady tricks in private life, then there would be a few more Liberals joining David Livingston in jail. Ontario deserves answers about how big Kathleen Wynne's mess really is," Ford said Tuesday.

The Tories have repeatedly criticized the Liberals for what they call reckless spending of public funds.

A key ratings agency, Moody's Investor Services, downgraded its outlook on Ontario's finances Wednesday to "negative" from "stable" in light of the Liberal government's plan to run six consecutive multibillion-dollar deficits.