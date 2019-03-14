

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Ontario Provincial Police say an 18-year-old man has been charged with stunt driving after he was allegedly recorded speeding 123 km/h over the posted limit.

On Friday evening, a police officer saw a white sedan “travelling at a high rate of speed” while they were conducting speed enforcement in the area of Kennedy and Mayfield Roads in Caledon, Ont.

The officer activated a radar unit and clocked the motorist driving 183 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, according to an OPP press release.

Police said the 18-year-old driver from Brampton, Ont. has been charged with stunt driving. He was also given a seven-day license suspension and his vehicle was seized for a seven-day period.