Ontario dog-sled company says OSPCA 'misrepresents' facts of cruelty case
A dog at the Windrift Kennels in Moonstone, Ont., is shown in a video posted to Facebook. (Dylan Blake/Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018 1:00PM EST
A dog-sledding operation facing allegations of animal cruelty is accusing Ontario's animal welfare agency of misrepresenting the facts of the case as it conducts an investigation.
The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals launched an animal cruelty investigation into Windrift Adventures after a complaint from two people who alleged dogs were being mistreated at the operation in Moonstone, Ont.
Last week, the OSPCA ordered Windrift to improve the well-being of more than 100 dogs by providing insulated shelter, clean water, appropriate food and veterinary care to the canines.
Windrift Adventures says it provides proper care for all its dogs and that one dog that was seen limping with an apparent wound on a video posted online by two visitors is receiving treatment and is doing well.
It says it exceeds the province's animal welfare standards and follows best practices for sled-dog care.
The OSPCA says three dogs needed veterinary care and has noted that Windrift is complying with the orders.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Toronto high schools to be provided with naloxone kits
- Five N.B. children found living in deplorable conditions
- Eaton Centre shooter to get new trial; Supreme Court won't get involved
- Former Manitoba cabinet minister apologizes after staff allege he tickled them
- GTA supply teacher charged for alleged 'sexual relationship' with male student