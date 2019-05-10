Ontario creating task force to improve flooding resilience
A gazebo sits under water on the Ottawa River in Cumberland, Ontario on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 12:47PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 10, 2019 12:48PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario is creating a task force on improving the province's resilience to flooding.
Premier Doug Ford and Natural Resources Minister John Yakabuski say in a statement that floods over the past few weeks have had devastating effects on Ontario communities.
They say Ontarians can't endure that every year and something needs to change.
The task force will consult with municipalities and other stakeholders on how to better plan for flooding and reduce the impacts of it.
The announcement comes not long after the Progressive Conservative government cut conservation authorities' funding for flood management in half.
Conservation authorities forecast flooding and issue warnings, monitor stream flow, regulate development activities in flood plains, educate the public about flooding and protect natural cover that helps reduce the impacts of flooding.
