Ontario creates new French commissioner job after days of backlash over cuts
Ontario Attorney General Caroline Mulroney, left, looks on as Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to media following his meeting with Quebec Premier Francois Legault , not shown, at Queens Park, in Toronto on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 8:21PM EST
TORONTO - After days of backlash over its cuts to institutions serving francophones, Ontario's Progressive Conservative government says it's making changes meant to recognize the "significant and ongoing" contributions of the Franco-Ontarian community.
In a statement Friday evening, Premier Doug Ford says his government is creating the position of French-Language Services Commissioner within the provincial ombudsman's office, and seeking to turn the office of francophone affairs into a ministry.
The Tories announced last week they were transferring the commissioner's mandate to Ontario's ombudsman and scrapping plans for a standalone French-language university.
The moves sparked massive outcry from francophones in Ontario and Quebec and were publicly denounced by a member of Ford's own caucus, Amanda Simard, who represents a largely francophone riding.
Both Ford and the minister responsible for francophone affairs, Caroline Mulroney, said the cuts were necessary to bring down the province's deficit, although they did not say how much would be saved.
In Friday's statement, Ford thanked "all the people who reached out" to his office following last week's announcement and said he looks forward to building a "constructive dialogue" with Franco-Ontarians.
