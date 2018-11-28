

CTVNews.ca Staff





A police officer who allegedly shot a man driving a stolen vehicle has been charged with attempted murder.

In addition to that charge, Sgt. Richard Dorling of Waterloo regional police is facing accusations of aggravated assault, reckless use of a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent to injure.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit announced the charges Wednesday. They relate to a shooting that took place March 31 in Cambridge, Ont.

A 30-year-old man from nearby Hamilton was seriously injured in the shooting. Police said at the time that they had been looking for the man because they believed he had been involved in a break-in in which rifles and a vehicle were stolen.

According to the SIU, the officer fired his gun “several times,” hitting the driver once. The organization did not elaborate on why it considers Dorling’s actions to be criminal.

Dorling’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 19 in Kitchener, Ont. He has been placed on paid suspension from his job pending the outcome of the court case.

None of the allegations against Dorling have been proven in court.