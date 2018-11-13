Ontario company fined for factory accident that left child dead
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 5:53PM EST
LINWOOD, Ont. -- Ontario's Ministry of Labour says a steel tubing manufacturer has been fined $150,000 for violations related to a factory accident that left a child dead.
The ministry says a worker was at J.M. Lahman Manufacturing Inc. in Linwood, Ont., with two children -- one of whom was walking around the facility unaccompanied -- in July 2017.
It says the child, whose age and gender were not disclosed, died after being crushed by a pile of bundled steel tubes that collapsed.
It says the ministry found that the bundles weren't sufficiently secured, and the child should not have been allowed to wander around a factory unaccompanied.
The province says the company pleaded guilty to two labour violations.
It was fined $100,000 for permitting a person under the age of 15 to be alone in a factory, and $50,000 for failing to ensure that bundles of steel tubing were safely stored.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
