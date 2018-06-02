

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca





Residents in Halton Hills, Ont., are reeling after the discovery of homophobic graffiti on an elementary school.

On Friday night, vandals spray-painted anti-gay slurs and negative sentiments about LGBT pride month on the side of Ethel Gardiner Public School.

The school had put up rainbow flags and in a front window of the school in a ceremony on Friday, to celebrate the beginning of pride month.

“It honestly makes me feel a little sick how people can even think of doing that,” said Chris Basilio, who lives in the community about 70 kilometres west of Toronto.

The graffiti on the school was quickly covered up, although paint is still visible on the window near where a rainbow pride flag hangs.

CTV News Toronto reached out to Halton Regional Police about the incident, but did not receive a response.

With a report from CTV Toronto