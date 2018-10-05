

Northern Ontario’s newest millionaire remained relatively nonchalant after claiming the top prize of more than $1.3 million in a Catch the Ace fundraiser.

After a year’s worth of draws and with only one card remaining, Harold Archibald of Sault Ste. Marie claimed the jackpot with the winning ticket Thursday night.

Archibald’s ticket was one of more than 175,000 tickets sold ahead of the draw.

“It shook the crap out of me,” Archibald calmly told CTV Northern Ontario after he won.

In a brief discussion with reporters, Archibald indicated an intention to continue working at a local tube mill and mentioned he hadn’t yet told his wife about the jackpot.

Catch the Ace, otherwise known Chase the Ace, is a type of lottery similar to a 50-50 draw, but instead of half the ticket sales going to the winner, they get 20 per cent, plus a chance to pull the ace of spades from a deck of cards. If they pull the ace, they also win a jackpot made up of the remaining 30 per cent of ticket sales from all the previous weeks.

These types of fundraisers have exploded in popularity across Canada in recent years. The Sault Ste. Marie Catch the Ace had gained so much traction that residents camped out for days to ensure they got a ticket.

Back in July, a Chase the Ace draw came to blows in Cape Breton when Barbara Reddick won the $1.2-million prize, but was forced to split the winnings with her nephew, Tyrone MacInnis, as his name appeared on the ticket.

She claimed to have written MacInnis’ name solely for “good luck” and sued him for the remainder of the jackpot. The issue has since been resolved through mediation.

Archibald had his friend pick him up a ticket for the final draw, but has a plan for avoiding a similar conflict.

“I do owe him a four-wheeler,” he said.

The lottery raised $1.9 million for Big Brothers Big Sisters Sault Ste. Marie and Group Health Centre Trust Fund. Organizers plan to begin a new Catch the Ace on Nov.1 with four local charities benefitting.

