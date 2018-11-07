

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Ontario Cannabis Store is notifying customers of a delivery data breach affecting approximately 4,500 orders.

In a note sent to affected customers, the OCS said it was notified about the issue by Canada Post on Nov. 1. The note said information about approximately 4,500 OCS customers’ orders was “accessed by an individual through the Canada Post delivery tracking tool.”

“Delivery data shared with the OCS also included information relating to customers of other Canada Post clients,” the note said.

The OCS said the information accessed includes the postal code, the name of the person who signed for the order upon delivery, date of delivery, OCS reference number, and the Canada Post tracking number.

The OCS said that no other order details were included in the breach, including the name of the person who made the order, unless it was the same as the name of the person who signed for the delivery.