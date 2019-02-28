Ontario boy, 15, charged with sexual assault and voyeurism in Kirkland Lake
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 10:02AM EST
KIRKLAND LAKE, Ont. - Provincial police say a 15-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and voyeurism in Kirkland Lake, Ont.
They say officers investigated an alleged domestic dispute, which led them to arrest the teen.
The boy is also facing one count of distributing an intimate image without consent.
He cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act
Police did not provide further details of the allegations against the teen but say it's important that people are aware of the consequences of sharing intimate photos of themselves.
They say parents should be proactive in talking to their kids about the potential consequences of sharing intimate photos and videos, because often they don't know that their children are doing it.
