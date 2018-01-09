Ontario barn containing 1,800 livestock catches fire
Fire ripped through a barn on Line 17 in Perth South on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Perth County OPP)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 8:59AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 9, 2018 10:54AM EST
PERTH, Ont. - Provincial police say 1,800 animals were inside a barn that caught fire in Perth, Ont., on Tuesday morning.
They say firefighters from three departments responded to the fire, which broke out just before 6 a.m.
Police didn't immediately have information about the condition of the livestock.
They say the cause of the fire is not known.
