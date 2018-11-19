Ont. woman who livestreamed her chemo session dies from cancer
Michelle Prince is seen in an undated photo with her husband, former Windsor Mayor Eddie Francis. (Facebook/Michelle Prince)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 11:19AM EST
A Windsor, Ont. woman who livestreamed her chemotherapy session has died, according to a family statement on Facebook.
Michelle Prince’s spouse, former Windsor, Ont. mayor Eddie Francis, said she died early Sunday morning, five years after her cancer diagnosis, according to a note on Prince’s personal social media page.
“Today we celebrate the remarkable and inspired life of my wife Michelle Prince,” Francis wrote.
In the message simply signed “E,” he boasted about her smile and called her “our hero.”
Throughout years of treatment, Prince received 80 cycles of chemotherapy and even livestreamed one of her treatments last year to bring awareness to others fighting the disease.
“She celebrated the positives and in doing so she inspired many to do the same,” Francis wrote of his wife, who was a prominent chiropractor in Windsor.
Francis continued saying his wife asked him, "not to let anyone suggest she lost her battle with cancer; as for the last five years she was choosing to live life and not the disease."
He thanked people for their prayers and ended his note with optimistic message: “Our Michelle has joined her friends and they are dancing!”
Prince, 46, is survived by her husband and two children.
