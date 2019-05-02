A woman in Owen Sound, Ont. is afraid to return to her home after her black lab Gus was violently killed in an apparently random break-and-enter.

Candace Dean told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview that her husband came home on Wednesday to find several large pools of blood throughout their house, with a bloody axe in the kitchen. They later found Gus in the backyard.

“He was mutilated all over the face,” she said. “His skull was fractured and part of his skull was coming out of his eye and the vet determined that he couldn’t be saved.”

Dean described her 13-year-old lab as “96 pounds of happy” who would see a home intruder as a friend.

“He loved everybody,” she said. “He was a happy, friendly, big, loveable dog.”

Dean said their other dog Juliette was not harmed, although she spent the night outside until a neighbour found her. Their five cats were found hiding under the bed and were also unharmed.

Owen Sound police have arrested a 23-year-old male in connection to the incident. He faces charges of break and enter, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose and cruelty to an animal.

Dean said the family has been left with so many questions as they have no connection to the suspect and nothing was taken from the home.

“We have no idea what the reason was,” she said. “We’ve never heard of him. We have no idea who he is or what he wanted.”

Dean and her family have been staying in a hotel for the past two nights while the home is cleaned and she said she is worried about returning.

“It’s horribly frightening now,” she said. “The police have got one man, I don’t know if there were more.”

A friend of Dean’s has set up a fundraising page to support the family. As of Thursday evening, it had raised $735.