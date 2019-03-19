Ont. woman's fake travel agency scammed people of $108K, police allege
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 2:56PM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - A 40-year-old woman from Mississauga, Ont., is facing a fraud charge after allegedly running a fake travel agency.
Peel regional police allege the woman defrauded 22 customers of more than $108,000 between April and December of last year.
They say the woman allegedly offered various vacation packages and accepted payments, but would then stop corresponding with would-be customers and not provide any further service.
Police say they've identified alleged victims from Mississauga, Toronto and Brampton, Ont.
The woman now faces one charge of defrauding the public.
They say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being urged to come forward.
