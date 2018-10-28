

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police are investigating reports that multiple vehicles were involved in an alleged hit and run that claimed the life of a 40-year-old Ontario woman.

South Simcoe police officers were called to the junction of Holland Street West and West Park Avenue in Bradford, Ont. just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

The Bradford woman was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin has been notified.

Further investigation found that a vehicle that stayed at the scene was involved in the crash.

“Police have spoken to the driver and the investigation is continuing,” South Simcoe police said in a statement.

Sue Sgambati, spokesperson for South Simcoe police, said they believe they have a lead on a suspect.

The eastbound lanes of Holland were closed for about four hours while officers processed the scene. Initial information received from witnesses suggests multiple vehicles may have been involved.

Officers are checking nearby businesses for surveillance camera footage and are appealing to anyone with dash cam video to come forward.