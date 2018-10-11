

CTVNews.ca Staff





An elementary school teacher in Ontario has been charged with the sexual assault of a 10-year-old student.

Durham region police say Krystal Wilson, 31, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference involving a 10-year-old male student.

Wilson is currently a teacher at nearby Roland Michner Public School and might be known to students as Krystal Clunis.

She previously taught at Vincent Massey Public School and Dr. S.J. Phillips Public School in Oshawa, Ont.

The Durham District School Board said parents of students at all four schools will be advised of the situation.

“The DDSB is cooperating with the Durham Children’s Aid Society and the Durham Regional Police Service during their respective investigations,” the school wrote in a statement.

“We will continue to work with our community partners until this investigation is concluded.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Durham Regional Police Service’s Child Abuse Sexual Assault Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5334.