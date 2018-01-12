

Police are searching for a man they say cut an 11-year-old girl’s hijab as she walked to school in east-end Toronto.

Toronto Police spokesperson Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told CP24 the girl was on her way to Pauline Johnson Public School in Scarborough at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning when she felt something and turned around to see a man trying to cut her hijab with a pair of scissors. She screamed and ran away, but the man returned about 10 minutes later and tried to cut it once again.

Police say the Grade 6 student was not injured, but her hijab had a number of cuts in it.

Officers describe the suspect as an Asian man in his 20s with a medium build. He has black hair, a moustache and wears glasses.

Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird confirmed school staff contacted police and the girl’s family once they heard what had happened.

“We are shocked to learn of this assault and we will be working closely with police to offer any assistance that we can,” Bird told CP24. “In the meantime, we are offering supports to the impacted student and her family.”

Toronto Police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante told The Canadian Press that officers aren’t treating the incident as a hate crime, but are not ruling it out.

The incident has caught the attention of Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, who called it a “cowardly act of hatred” in a tweet.

“We must stand firm in our support of this young girl who was assaulted simply for wearing a hijab,” she said.

