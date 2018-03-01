Ont. school bus driver charged with allegedly having open liquor bottle
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 1, 2018 12:59AM EST
PENETANGUISHENE, Ont. - An Ontario school bus driver has been charged with allegedly driving with an open container of liquor.
Provincial police say they were alerted by numerous people Wednesday about a school bus driver in Tiny Township who may have been allegedly drinking while driving.
Officers stopped the bus on a road west of Penetanguishene and had the driver take a roadside screening test.
Police say Michael Binseer, a 59-year-old Tiny Township resident, subsequently lost his driving privileges for three days and was given a $198 penalty on top of the driving with an open container of liquor charge.
There were no students on the bus when it was stopped.
