

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to shuffle his cabinet today.

Government sources say Ford will announce the changes later this morning.

The news follows the abrupt resignation of Jim Wilson as minister of economic development, job creation and trade on Friday.

Ford's office said Wilson was also resigning from the Progressive Conservative caucus "to seek treatment for addiction issues."

Wilson stepped down hours after appearing with Ford at a border crossing near Sarnia, Ont., where they unveiled a sign advertising Ontario as "Open for Business."

The cabinet changes come just over four months after Ford led his party to victory in the spring provincial election.