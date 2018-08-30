

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Vincent Hawkes is expected to announce changes to the force’s mental health support system at a news conference this morning after three officers died by suicide in as many weeks this month.

WATCH LIVE: OPP commissioner makes announcement on mental health support

In a letter last week to CTV News, Hawkes said the recent deaths of the three officers left him “deeply devastated.” He added that he is “committed to examining the barriers that exist preventing our members from seeking assistance and support.”

According to some studies, first responders, including police officers and firefighters, are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. Their rates of post-traumatic stress disorder are also twice the national average.

Three OPP officers died by suicide in three weeks, rocking the provincial police service and sparking calls to overhaul its existing mental health support system. Those officers include Det. Paul Horne and Sgt. Sylvain Routhier. The third officer has not been publicly identified.

Robert Jamieson, the head of the OPP Association, sent a letter to officers imploring them to speak to someone if they feel they need help.

“Please know that you are valued as a human being and know that you matter,” Jamieson wrote in the letter.

Bridget, a retired OPP officer who wished to be identified only by her first name, told CTV Toronto that she knows from her own personal experience that more needs to be done to help those who are struggling.

When a colleague died by suicide, Bridget said that she began to feel “that I could next,” but when she spoke to a social worker provided to her by the OPP, she felt that her concerns were not being taken seriously when she was told to just do yoga.

Sgt. Routhier’s widow, Sara Routhier, told CTV News that she believes her husband spent years repressing emotions over his decade-long career as an OPP officer in Belleville, Ont, worried about the stigma that can be associated with mental illness.

When he told her in April that he was having suicidal thoughts, she rushed him to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with anxiety and depression.

Four months later, he died by suicide.

She hopes that speaking candidly about his story will help prevent another tragedy.

“If someone doesn’t come forward to say that they need help, then no one is going to know that they need help,” she said. “It starts with trying to bring awareness and ending that stigma and letting people know that it’s okay to seek help.”