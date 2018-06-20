Ont. police lay nearly 700 charges against truckers during 24-hour blitz
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 20, 2018 9:00AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 20, 2018 9:01AM EDT
ORILLIA, Ont. - Provincial police say they laid nearly 700 charges against transport truck drivers during a day-long blitz on Ontario's roads last week.
Police partnered with the Ministry of Transportation and stopped a total of 1,692 trucks over the 24-hour period on June 13 and 14.
They say that of the 697 charges they laid, 226 were for speeding and 176 were for defective equipment.
Officers also laid 28 charges for distracted driving.
Other charges included failing to wear a seatbelt, making an unsafe lane change and carrying an insecure load.
Police say they took 63 trucks out of service as a result of the blitz.
