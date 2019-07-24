The Ontario Provincial Police is issuing a public safety warning in relation to the nationwide manhunt for two teenagers who went from missing persons to suspects in the deaths of a young international couple and an unidentified man in northern British Columbia.

In a public release on Wednesday, OPP said the last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, was in Meadow Lake, Sask. However, they also noted that police have “reason to believe” the pair were recently in the area of Gillam, Man.

“It would appear the suspects are heading in an easterly direction,” the safety warning read.

OPP said the two teenagers should be considered dangerous.

“If you see them, do not approach them,” police said.

On Tuesday, the chief of a First Nation in northern Manitoba said police have been scouring the area in search of the suspects.

In a statement Tuesday evening, Fox Lake Cree Nation Chief Walter Spence said police patrolled the community overnight following the discovery of a “burned and discarded” vehicle near the reserve earlier that day.

“We cannot confirm this was directly connected to the individuals wanted by RCMP,” Spence said.

The Fox Lake Cree Nation is located approximately 55 kilometres northeast of Gillam, Man. where RCMP said McLeod and Schmegelsky may have travelled to from B.C.

“We have reasons to believe they were recently in the Gillam area,” RCMP tweeted Tuesday.

RCMP say McLeod and Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese on the side of a remote portion of the Alaska Highway, approximately 20 kilometres south of the popular tourist destination Liard Hot Springs.

A road worker discovered the bodies of Fowler and Deese on July 15. The 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman had been travelling together in a van through B.C. for a three-week road trip to Alaska.

Four days after the discovery of the young couple’s bodies, police found a flaming truck with an attached sleeping camper belonging to the suspects abandoned on the side of Highway 37, near Dease Lake in B.C. Approximately two kilometres away from the vehicle, the body of an unidentified man was uncovered at a highway pullout.

McLeod and Schmegelsky, who are both from Port Alberni on Vancouver Island, were initially listed as missing persons after their burned-out truck was found. They were thought to be travelling through B.C. on their way to Whitehorse in the Yukon to find work, police said. On Tuesday, RCMP updated their missing persons status to suspects following tips they received from the public.

Although the teenagers’ truck and the body of the unknown man were located approximately 470 kilometres southwest of the site of the double homicide, investigators said they believe the cases are connected.

During a press conference on Tuesday, RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said they have been able to confirm that McLeod and Schmegelsky have left B.C. She said they’re likely to continue travelling, but their destination is still unknown.

The teenagers were last seen driving in a grey, 2011 Toyota Rav 4, but it’s possible they have already switched vehicles and altered their appearances, Shoihet said.

Dwayne Forman, Gillam’s mayor, said the town’s residents were staying indoors on Tuesday night.

“The streets are very quiet right now,” he told CTV News Winnipeg during a telephone interview.

The town’s deputy mayor, John McDonald, said residents are ensuring their homes and vehicles are locked as a precaution. He told The Canadian Press that community members are taking a closer look at strangers’ faces in light of the news the suspects could be near Gillam.

McLeod is described as 6’4” tall, approximately 169 pounds, with dark brown hair, facial hair, and brown eyes. Schmegelsky is described as 6’4” tall, approximately 169 pounds, with sandy brown hair.

RCMP warned the public not to approach the suspects if they’re spotted.

“Consider them dangerous. Do not approach. Take no action and call immediately 911,” Shoihet urged.