

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Waterloo, Ont. are investigating a deadly daylight shooting in which the suspects managed to evade officers along Highway 401.

At around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, Waterloo Regional Police were called to a parking lot in Kitchener following reports of a shooting. Once officers arrived to the scene they found a man lying on the ground with injuries. He later died at the scene.

“It was certainly a targeted shooting in the opinion of the investigators,” Deputy Chief Kevin Chalk told reporters following the incident. “Whether Toronto was involved or gangs and so forth, I think it’s too early to say.”

Witnesses told CTV Kitchener that a man approached another man who was sitting at a picnic table and shot him multiple times.

“I heard about six gunshots loud and clear,” one witness said. “I ran outside to see what’s going on and there’s cops and everything, everywhere.”

Police say witness reports indicate two people dressed in dark clothing were seen fleeing the area in a white Mercedes.

Officers later noticed the car on the Highway 401 and as a police cruiser followed the Mercedes, it got off the highway and onto a side road before quickly performing a U-turn back onto the 401.

Chalk said the licence plate on the vehicle was not registered to a white Mercedes, but could not confirm if the car had been previously stolen.

Over the course of the chase, the police cruiser collided with a pickup truck, causing minor injuries to the officer and the driver of the truck.

Police say the suspect vehicle was last seen near the Highway 401 north of Mississauga.

With files from CTV Kitchener’s Nicole Lampa