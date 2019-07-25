

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help in a decades-long missing persons investigation.

During the late 1990s, four seniors went missing in the Muskoka area of Ontario’s cottage country and authorities had suspected foul play was involved. But they hadn’t named any suspects at the time.

Now, police are once again asking for public assistance. “Our goal is simply to find out what happened to these poor souls,” Deputy Commissioner Paul Beesley told reporters on Thursday.” “We cannot solve these cases on our own.”

Between 1997 and 1999, four senior citizens – John Crofts, 70, John Semple, 89, Ralph Grant, 69, and Joan Lawrence, 77 -- vanished and were presumed dead.

In 2007, the Ontario Provincial Police told W5 that authorities were treating their nine-year investigation as homicides. At the time, the seniors were similar in that they were all cut off from family and friends because of mental illness and advanced age.

They were also all connected to a family that owned Christian seniors’ residences near Huntsville, Ont.

The three men had lived at one of these residences before they disappeared; and Lawrence had lived in a garden shed on the family’s property.

With files from W5