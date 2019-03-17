Ont. officials unsure when dozens displaced by flooding can return home
A flooded roadway is seen in Bolton on Friday, March 15. (Twitter/@OPP_COMM_CR)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 17, 2019 9:35AM EDT
Officials in Caledon say they don't know when dozens of residents displaced by flooding will be able to return home.
At least 85 homes have been evacuated in the community of Bolton after ice jams caused the Humber River to flood.
Crews have been working to clear the ice and officials said yesterday the water level was starting to drop.
A temporary evacuation centre has been set up at a local recreation facility.
