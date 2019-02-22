Ont. mother charged in death of baby appears in court
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, February 22, 2019 2:43PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 22, 2019 2:47PM EST
An Ontario woman charged with criminal negligence in the death of a 20-month-old baby has been identified as the girl’s mother.
Waterloo Regional Police were called to a home in Kitchener at around noon on Thursday to reports of a child in distress.
Officers found the baby without vital signs and started performing CPR until paramedics arrived and took over.
Police said they also found what they suspect is fentanyl at the address.
The toddler was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.
Nicole Eidt, 27, said very little during her brief courts appearance Friday morning. Eidt is due to appear in court again on Monday via video link.
An autopsy is expected to happen Friday to determine the baby’s cause of death.
Police called the incident “tragic.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
--- With files from CTV Kitchener’s Nicole Lampa and Virginia Wright
