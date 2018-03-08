An Ontario mayor who refused to apologize for creating a bizarre photo wall of his enemies may soon be sorry he stuck to his guns, as city council implements strict sanctions against him during an election year.

Whitchurch-Stouffville Mayor Justin Altmann has been barred from his office during work hours, docked six months’ pay and restricted to communicating with staff via email only, as punishment for his stubborn refusal to accept and address an integrity commissioner’s report on his conduct. The sanctions were passed by town council in a 5-1 vote Tuesday, and will end in September – six weeks before the town votes on whether to give Altmann another term in office.

“Some people might call it harsh, but I believe it was the right thing to do,” Coun. Hugo Kroon told CTV Toronto.

The sanctions stem from a scandal dating back to last March, when an individual complained that there was a “very evil” mind map of city staffers on the wall of Altmann’s private bathroom. The photos were linked by arrows in a flow chart, with several pieces of clip art included as well. The clip art included messages such as “You’re fired!” and “you are dead.”

Integrity Commissioner Suzanne Craig launched a six-month investigation over the photo wall, during which she heard complaints of workplace harassment from several of Altmann’s staffers. Craig also looked into allegations that Altmann allowed a therapy dog to wear the mayor’s chain of office, diverted cameras away from the entrance to his office and pressured staff to remove signs pointing the way to that office.

Altmann’s lawyer dubbed Craig’s findings “unfair” at the time. He said the photo wall was a “mind map” exercise to help the mayor sort out a series of alleged anonymous deliveries in the city from 2012. Altmann’s lawyer said in a memo that the alleged packages were meant to “discredit, threaten and harass the mayor.”

City council docked Altmann a month’s pay and ordered him to apologize in September, following the release of Craig’s report.

Altmann refused to apologize, prompting city council to implement its latest punishment.

“It’s not normal, and therefore we need to deal with it appropriately,” Kroon said on Wednesday.

The integrity commissioner said Altmann’s conduct showed an “absolute lack of respect” for colleagues, staff and the rules of the town.

“In this case there was a blatant disregard for the rules,” she told CTV Toronto on Wednesday. “There was contempt for the rules, and I’ve never encountered that before.”

Altmann previously made waves by inviting the whole town to his wedding in 2016. He also billed taxpayers $1,900 last year to buy a second chain of office that he wore to unsanctioned events, after officials criticized his frequent use of the original chain of office.

The mayor’s conduct has proven divisive in town, but some still stand behind him.

“I think he’s a great guy,” resident Roberto Farisco told CTV Toronto. “I think he’s cleaning up this town.”

“I like him,” added Frank Soluri, another Whitchurch-Stouffville resident. “I support him 100 per cent.”

The town of approximately 45,800 residents will head to the polls for a municipal election on Oct. 22.

With files from CTV Toronto