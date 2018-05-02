

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ontario man has pleaded guilty to soliciting nude photos from young women online and threatening to share them publicly.

Josh Alexander, from Stratford, Ont., pleaded guilty to 11 counts of extortion and one count of criminal harassment on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old man admitted to using fake accounts on social media to befriend women and convince them to send him nude images in exchange for money.

The court heard that Alexander never paid the women and he threatened to share the photos with the victims’ friends and families if they didn’t send him more images.

“Really what happened here is a pornography addiction that ran completely out of control,” Karl Toews, Alexander’s lawyer, told CTV Kitchener outside the courthouse.

The offences took place between late 2015 and early 2017. The prosecution said that 17 women came forward to police with complaints against Alexander. Only one of them delivered a victim impact statement during the court proceedings.

“I am 22 years old and I have enough anguish to last a lifetime,” the victim said. “He contributed to the pile of trouble in my life, including me wanting to take my life.”

Alexander was sentenced to two years less a day in prison followed by probation once he’s released.

With a report from CTV Kitchener’s Nicole Lampa