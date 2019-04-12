Ont. man accused of hitting police cruiser during traffic stop
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 12, 2019 12:18AM EDT
TYENDINAGA, Ont. -- Provincial police say a man faces assault charges after he allegedly reversed his car into a police cruiser during a traffic stop in Tyendinaga Township, Ont.
Officers say they pulled the man over for speeding at about 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, but he was not co-operative.
They say the man then purposefully reversed into one of the cruisers, narrowly missing the police officers.
He was then arrested and taken to a local detachment.
The 39-year-old is charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer, flight from a peace officer and dangerous driving.
He has also been charged with stunt driving and driving with cannabis readily available.
