Ont. 'Griswold house' display in jeopardy after founder's fatal fall
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 7:54AM EST
A Toronto-area community is raising money to honour the founder of a local Christmas light display, after the 83-year-old fell off a ladder while inspecting his lights and died.
Doug Musson’s beloved displays have been an annual tradition in Burlington, Ont., where his home has been dubbed the Griswold House, after the brightly-lit home in the film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
But Musson’s family now fears they won’t be able to cover his funeral costs and keep the display going following his fatal fall from a ladder Monday.
Community member Nikki Accord is now leading a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the cash-strapped family so they can keep the lights on and give Musson an appropriate funeral.
“It’s been a family tradition for so many for a long time,” Accord wrote of the Musson house display.
She says the money will be used “for funeral costs, bills, anything they would need as well as the hope to keep the lights aglow in memory of the man who made everyone’s Christmas around him merry and bright.”
