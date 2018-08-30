

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 46-year-old Ontario man has been charged with dangerous driving after a crash in which his Tesla “went airborne” in Barrie, Ont.

The car went up an incline close to some train tracks and landed about 100 feet down the road—close to a public school. Security camera footage captured the incident and people were seen rushing to the scene.

The only people hurt were the two people in the car, the driver and a female passenger, who sustained minor injuries.

Local resident Roger Natale saw it all happen from his driveway.

“The speed was incredible—80 or 90 km/h or more. It was just lucky that no one was coming from the other way. It would have been game over,” he told CTV Barrie.

'Like out of a movie'

The Barrie police said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed as it drove up the incline and “went airborne.”

“He not only endangered (their) lives but the lives (in the) other vehicles—any vehicle coming from the opposing direction could have been involved,” Const. Sarah Bamford said.

Several residents told CTV Barrie they were very upset, including one who said “everybody’s driving too fast… I see it a lot.”

“It’s not safe for people,” another resident said. “It’s not safe for anyone else. It’s like out of a movie, man. They were up there.”

The Barrie driver is due in court in October.