Ont. Amber Alert cancelled, for two young boys, elderly man found safe
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, July 11, 2019 3:26AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 11, 2019 5:07AM EDT
An Amber Alert issued for two young children and an elderly man last seen in Newmarket, Ont. has been cancelled.
York Regional Police say the trio has been found safe.
The alert was issued around 3 a.m. ET on Thursday after police said they were concerned that the elderly man may be lost.
