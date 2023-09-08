Only media report spurred Yukon to tell parents of sexual abuse in school: ombudsman

The Yukon flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld) The Yukon flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News