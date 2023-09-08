Only media report spurred Yukon to tell parents of sexual abuse in school: ombudsman
Yukon's ombudsman said in a new report Thursday the territory's government had a policy and legal duty to notify parents at a school where a child was sexually assaulted, but instead delayed revealing the information for 19 months.
Ombudsman Jason Pedlar and investigator Rick Smith concluded in the report that the delay in telling parents at Hidden Valley Elementary School was unwarranted and unfairly denied them an opportunity to take steps to help their children.
The investigation found the Yukon government "did an about-face" and shared information with parents on the case in August 2021 only after CBC published a report weeks earlier about a civil lawsuit alleging an education assistant had sexually assaulted a student.
The education assistant pleaded guilty to sexual interference in late 2020 and was sentenced in January 2021, months before parents learned of the criminal charge.
In a written response, Yukon Education Minister Jeanie McLean said the results are "aligned" with the findings of lawyer Amanda Rogers' independent investigation, and McLean acknowledged the territory mishandled the incident.
McLean hired Rogers to conduct the independent report in October 2021, one of four separate assessments on Yukon's mishandling of the case, including the ombudsman's review, and probes by the RCMP and the child and youth advocate.
Police were told in November 2019 that a student had been sexually assaulted by an education assistant, who was quickly removed from the school without any attempt made to identify other potential victims.
The ombudsman's report says it was the CBC story 19 months later that prompted the notification from the Education Department.
"The Department did an about-face and began sharing information about the sexualized abuse of a school student because the ΓÇª matter went public in the media and the department found itself unexpectedly having to react to the result," the report says.
"If it were not for the media story, we are of the view that the department would likely have maintained its silence about the ΓÇª matter, thus perpetuating the unfairness of depriving the parents from taking any timely action concerning their children and also withholding information that, once released, directly led to two more disclosures of criminal behaviour."
The report said it is withholding any recommendations until the second part of its review, which will be released in the late fall, and is assessing Yukon's new Safer Schools Action Plan, which was recommended in the Rogers report.
McLean said the plan will show the "significant actions" Yukon has taken to prevent similar cases from happening again.
"We acknowledge that more should have been done to inform parents and to support students and their families following the incident," she said. "We are learning from our mistakes. We are implementing real changes to minimize the likelihood that incidents like these take place in the future."
In a written response, the Opposition Yukon Party said the lack of any personnel changes in cabinet or in the departments and organizations involved in the Hidden Valley case shows a lack of accountability on the part of the Liberal government.
"Despite the government failing in its legal and moral duty to parents and children, not a single person has lost their job as a consequence or even been reprimanded," said Lake Laberge MLA Brad Cathers. "This is an ongoing failure of leadership by the Liberal government, and the premier."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Unemployment rate steady at 5.5% in August as economy adds 40K jobs: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate held steady at 5.5 per cent in August as the Canadian economy added 40,000 jobs.
The operation could start soon to rescue a sick American researcher 3,000 feet into a Turkish cave
An American researcher who fell ill almost 1,000 metres below the entrance of a cave in Turkiye, has recovered sufficiently enough to be extracted in an operation that could last three or four days, a Turkish official was quoted as saying on Friday.
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
A judge sentenced 'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
'No one will ever know the most stressful photo I’ve ever shot in my life:' Behind the lens with one of Canada's most famed celebrity photographers
With TIFF underway, a new exhibit in Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre celebrates the 30-year career of world-renowned red carpet photographer George Pimentel
'I won't say anymore:' Trudeau mum on paused trade talks with India
Ottawa is refusing to say why trade talks with India were paused shortly before the G20 summit in New Delhi.
Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup
Spanish state prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against Luis Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final, the country's prosecutors' office said Friday.
Only media report spurred Yukon to tell parents of sexual abuse in school: ombudsman
Yukon's ombudsman said in a new report Thursday the territory's government had a policy and legal duty to notify parents at a school where a child was sexually assaulted, but instead delayed revealing the information for 19 months.
North Korea says it has launched a new nuclear attack submarine to counter U.S. naval power
North Korea said Friday it has launched a purported nuclear attack submarine it has been developing for years, a step leader Kim Jong Un described as crucial in his efforts to build a nuclear-armed navy to counter the United States and its Asian allies.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The Conservatives gather in Quebec City for their annual policy convention, Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison, and Justin Trudeau refuses to speak about stalled trade talks.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Toronto
-
This is how 2 Greenbelt deals went down, according to developers
While no one explicitly told developers that Ontario planned to open up the protected Greenbelt for housing last year, the government telegraphed that message to builders through actions - and silence, the province's integrity commissioner found.
-
'No one will ever know the most stressful photo I’ve ever shot in my life:' Behind the lens with one of Canada's most famed celebrity photographers
With TIFF underway, a new exhibit in Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre celebrates the 30-year career of world-renowned red carpet photographer George Pimentel
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s approval dips to historic low in wake of Greenbelt controversy
Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s approval ratings have dipped to a historic low following the release of two bombshell Greenbelt reports, according to a new poll released Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | A look at Ottawa's busiest red light cameras in the first seven months of 2023
Data posted on the city of Ottawa's 'Open Ottawa' portal shows the city's 85 red light cameras issued 32,678 tickets in the first seven months of the year.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 8-10
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Tap and ride: OC Transpo customers can now pay the fare with credit cards or mobile wallet
OC Transpo is introducing a tap and ride payment system, giving people the option to use their credit card to pay for transit fares on buses and the O-Train.
Barrie
-
'It sounded like an explosion,' Historic building collapses on Main Street in Penetanguishene, Ont.
A historic apartment building on Main Street in Penetanguishene is in ruins, and more than a dozen people are without a place to call home.
-
'A lot of cleanup,' Residents left with aftermath of storm that downed trees and power lines
Residents across Simcoe County and Muskoka met with a sudden change in weather Wednesday afternoon as a massive storm system swept through the region.
-
'I was going to cry,' Tottenham retiree had to hold back tears after winning lottery
A retiree from Tottenham had to hold back the tears after learning he won big with the lottery.
Kitchener
-
'I apologize for taking her away': Sentencing hearing continues for Ager Hasan
Ager Hasan, the man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death in 2017, addressed the court Thursday at his sentencing hearing.
-
Protests planned for Ford Fest in Kitchener
At least two groups have said they will be peacefully protesting Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Ford Fest barbecue at Bingemans in Kitchener.
-
Waterloo Region cyclist wins gold in points race at Cycling World Championships
A Waterloo Region teen is back from Cali, Colombia after winning gold in the points race at the UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships in August.
London
-
Missing swimmer near Port Stanley found
Elgin County OPP have located the body of a London man who went missing after going into the lake for a swim near Port Stanley last Thursday.
-
VIA rail commuter train to Toronto set to resume this fall
Popular VIA Rail commuter trains are officially back on track.
-
'Hate' campaign seemingly targets youngest and most impressionable in our community
A number of elementary schools in London, Ont. had to deal with transphobic and anti-LGBTQ2IA+ graffiti and stickers to start the school year.
Windsor
-
Suspect allegedly causes $10K in damage to an Ottawa St business
Windsor police are looking for the public’s help identifying a mischief suspect who allegedly damaged a Walkerville business causing an estimated $10,000 in damage.
-
Lions spoil Chiefs' celebration of Super Bowl title by rallying for a 21-20 win in the NFL's opener
The Detroit Lions rallied for a 21-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to ruin the Super Bowl champions' celebration on the NFL's opening night.
-
Cloudy with a chance of showers to end the work week
The weather in Windsor-Essex is expected to be cloudy with some rain heading into the weekend.
Montreal
-
Man in his 60s dead after altercation in Saint-Hyacinthe
A man in his 60s has succumbed to his injuries following an altercation with his roommate Thursday night in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.
-
'It's very unusual,' former Montreal resident receives 'invoice' for $0.01
A former Montreal resident was left confused when she received what looked like an invoice from the city for one cent.
-
New exam for Quebec nursing students will likely be delayed: sources
The chances of a new exam for Quebec's nursing hopefuls by next spring are slim; the Office des professions du Québec (OPQ), which oversees Quebec's professional orders, is far from enthusiastic about adopting the American NCLEX-RN exam.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in 2019 double-homicide
A 27-year-old man has been charged in the double-homicide of Rose-Marie and Bernard Saulnier, who were killed in their Dieppe home in 2019.
-
All aboard: Halifax launches first international fleet week
More than 1,200 sailors from NATO countries are converging on Halifax for the city’s first international fleet week.
-
RCMP seeking information related to alleged historical sexual assaults at Université Sainte-Anne
The Nova Scotia RCMP is asking the public for information in relation to alleged historical sexual assaults at Université Sainte-Anne.
Winnipeg
-
'I have been struggling': Victim of Winnipeg Olive Garden stabbing shares horrors of incident, man sentenced
The man accused of stabbing an 18-year-old woman while she worked at a Winnipeg Olive Garden was sentenced last week, as the woman highlighted the emotional and physical scars she still deals with after the attack.
-
Woman dies after hitting boat propeller in Manitoba, Mounties say
Manitoba Mounties say a 65-year-old woman has died after she was thrown from a boat, hitting the propeller in the water.
-
One person taken to hospital after gas line explosion in Brandon
One person was taken to the hospital on Thursday after a natural gas line explosion in Brandon.
Calgary
-
'She wanted to help people:' Calgary breast cancer research advocate, 39, dies after disease metastasized
A young mother who openly shared her experience with terminal breast cancer on social media and called for government changes in research and screening has died.
-
Families fear for kids as number of E.coli cases connected to Calgary daycares jumps to 128
A food poisoning spate connected to 11 Calgary-area daycares is believed by some to be the largest serious E. coli outbreak of children under the age of five ever reported.
-
More than 100 friends, family members and others gather at vigil for Danillo Canales Glenn
More than 100 people expressed their sorrow and anger Thursday night as they held a vigil for a young Calgary man fatally stabbed on a basketball court.
Edmonton
-
1 dead after fire near NAIT
A person was found dead after a fire at a central Edmonton walk-up on Thursday.
-
North Edmonton condo evacuation will last months, residents told in emotional meeting
No one will be living in the Castledowns Pointe condos anytime soon, even though the bills still need to be paid, in what is being described as a "financial tragedy" in north Edmonton.
-
Man arrested, charged in connection with Coronation, Alta., church fire
Mounties out of Coronation, Alta., have arrested and charged a man for allegedly lighting a church on fire.
Vancouver
-
B.C. COVID-19 data: Number in hospital triples in a month
The number of COVID-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has more than tripled in the last month, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
1 burn victim being treated after blaze on boat in False Creek, fire chief says
One person suffered burn injuries after a blaze broke out on a boat in Vancouver's False Creek Thursday, according to first responders.
-
Suspicious fire at Vancouver building displaces 8 people
A fire that appears to have been deliberately set outside of a Vancouver building Thursday afternoon quickly spread, displacing eight people.
Politics
-
Poilievre pitches 'common sense' as Conservative policy convention kicks off, delegates energized
The Conservative Party's moment has come to sell Canadians on its 'common sense' plan, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told his caucus on Thursday, as they gathered in Quebec City for the federal party's three-day policy convention where controversial policy pitches risk impacting the party's broadening appeal.
-
Canadian gov't launches public inquiry into foreign election interference, taps judge as commissioner
After months of deliberations, the federal government is launching a public inquiry into foreign election interference, and has found a judge to lead it.
-
'Real concerns' around foreign interference impeding improvement of Canada-China relations: Trudeau
Canada-China relations are improving at a slower rate than expected due to 'real concerns' around foreign interference Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says.
Health
-
Families fear for kids as number of E.coli cases connected to Calgary daycares jumps to 128
A food poisoning spate connected to 11 Calgary-area daycares is believed by some to be the largest serious E. coli outbreak of children under the age of five ever reported.
-
Naloxone kits across Canada should have both nasal spray and injection options: panel
Take-home naloxone kits across Canada should contain both versions of the opioid overdose-reversing drug -- a nasal spray and an injectable that goes into a muscle -- says a panel of experts that includes people who use drugs.
-
Privatized health clinics see increase in patients fed up with wait times in public system
Desperate Canadians waiting for life-changing surgery are opting for private health-care as the crisis in Canada's public health system worsens.
Sci-Tech
-
The U.K. is rejoining the European Union's science research program as post-Brexit relations thaw
Britain is rejoining the European Union's $100 billion science-sharing program Horizon Europe, the two sides announced Thursday, more than two years after the country's membership became a casualty of Brexit.
-
AI used to alter imagery or sounds in political ads will require prominent disclosure on Google
Google will soon require that political ads using artificial intelligence be accompanied by a prominent disclosure if imagery or sounds have being synthetically altered.
-
Japan launches rocket carrying X-ray telescope to explore origins of universe, lunar lander
Japan launched a rocket Thursday carrying an X-ray telescope that will explore the origins of the universe as well as a small lunar lander.
Entertainment
-
'No one will ever know the most stressful photo I’ve ever shot in my life:' Behind the lens with one of Canada's most famed celebrity photographers
With TIFF underway, a new exhibit in Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre celebrates the 30-year career of world-renowned red carpet photographer George Pimentel
-
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
A judge sentenced 'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
-
What was Burning Man really like? Canadians share what they saw
After torrential rain in Nevada left thousands stranded at this year’s Burning Man festival, a couple of Canadians who attended the event spoke with CTVNews.ca about what conditions were like on the ground. Although weather conditions may have led to some challenges, some festivalgoers said they also witnessed an unwavering sense of community.
Business
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Unemployment rate steady at 5.5% in August as economy adds 40K jobs: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate held steady at 5.5 per cent in August as the Canadian economy added 40,000 jobs.
-
Indigo Books & Music CEO Peter Ruis resigns as leadership changes continue
Almost a year since he took on the top job, Indigo Books & Music Inc.'s chief executive is moving on.
-
Bank of Canada may need to raise rates again, despite this week's hold: Macklem
The Bank of Canada may have to raise interest rates further, given that inflation may stay high for some time, said governor Tiff Macklem Thursday.
Lifestyle
-
Victoria's Secret overhauls its racy fashion catwalk in the company's latest move to be inclusive
For more than 20 years, Victoria's Secret had bolstered its image built on a man's vision of sexiness with one big annual event: its fashion catwalk extravaganza, with supermodels like Naomi Campbell sashaying down the runway in Swarovski-crystal-covered wings, thongs and million-dollar fantasy bras.
-
Teacher's service dog joins classroom with students
The start of the new school year is in full swing and students and teachers are getting back into the groove of the new semester. One local teacher has a new sidekick in her classroom. Ms. Jadyn Means is a third-grade teacher in Broken Arrow. And her students this year, have a special classmate, Minnie.
-
New Brunswick farm's corn maze memorializes Canadian music legends
Every year, the Hunter Brothers Farm in Florenceville-Bristol, N.B., finds a way to connect their corn maze to their Canadian roots and this year is no exception.
Sports
-
Canada falls to Serbia 95-86 in basketball World Cup semifinal
Even with its best player sitting out this summer, Serbia is going to play for gold at the Basketball World Cup. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Serbia defeated Canada 95-86 in the World Cup semifinals on Friday.
-
Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup
Spanish state prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against Luis Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final, the country's prosecutors' office said Friday.
-
French President Macron: 'There can't, obviously, be a Russian flag at the Paris Games'
French President Emmanuel Macron said the Russian flag has no place at next year's Paris Olympics because of the war crimes committed by Vladimir Putin's regime in Ukraine.
Autos
-
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
-
Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached deal as contracts end next week: UAW chief
The head of the United Auto Workers warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week.
-
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.