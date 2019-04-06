

CTVNews.ca Staff





At 4:50 p.m., the arena fell silent.

Mourners at a memorial service in Humboldt, Sask. wore green and gold jerseys and stood to mark the exact moment of the deadly bus crash one year ago today that killed 16 people – most of them young players on the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team – and injured 13 others.

Family members of those killed read poems and prayers to remember their lost loved ones. Twenty-nine candles were lit on centre ice of Elgar Petersen arena for every passenger aboard the bus on April 6, 2018.

Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench told the grieving families that supporters would find ways to honour them.

“We referred to a light at the end of the tunnel. A year later, we’re starting to see that light,” he said.

The memorial was expected to draw about 3,000 people, including 21 families affected by the crash. None of the 13 survivors chose to attend the memorial, and most are spending the day elsewhere with friends and family.

Earlier in the day, families of victims gathered at the site of the crash for a private moment of reflection and prayer.

Player Tyler Smith was the third survivor to return to the Humboldt Broncos squad but left after 10 games. He was not in attendance during the memorial but wrote a poem titled “For My Angels,” which was broadcast before the event.

“I know my angels would want me to get back to my regular self and I’m working on it every day,” Smith said in the poem.

Sask. Premier Scott Moe attended the service with his wife. The couple have two children and told The Canadian Press on Friday that, “I just can't imagine what these parents are going through, go through, each and every day.”

A video featuring a message from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also expected to play at some point during the memorial, according to his office.

In a statement Saturday, Trudeau thanked first responders for their "courage and professionalism" in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

"When we think of Humboldt, we cannot forget pictures of the wreckage -- but what will stay in our hearts forever are images of compassion and strength: players clasping hands, united, in the hospital ward; young men learning to stand, walk, and take to the ice again," the prime minister said.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he didn’t have adequate words to express how the tragedy had affected the country and Saskatchewan -- his home province.

"A year may have dulled the sharpness of the pain, but no passage of time can change the depth of our sorrow,” he said in a statement.

STICKS OUT: CANADA COMES TOGETHER

Thousands of people from across the country have been showing their solidarity by putting out hockey sticks outside their doors. Among the supporters were Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O’Regan, Senator Leo Housakos.

The gesture echoed what happened last year. In the weeks following the fatal crash, the hashtags #HumboldtStrong and #PutYourSticksOut quickly trended on Twitter.

Soon after the crash, it was revealed that player Logan Boulet had donated six of his organs inspired more than 100,000 people to sign up to do the same, in what was later dubbed the “Logan Boulet effect.” Today, it’s estimated that Boulet has inspired more than 200,000 people to register as organ donors.

In total, more than $15 million was donated to families of the victims after the crash.

There are plans to build a permanent memorial at the crash site. For the moment, handmade crosses and a large collection of mementoes have been left at the rural intersection.

The family of late Humboldt Broncos player Evan Thomas will be hosting a charity hockey game next week to help fund four post-secondary scholarships in his name. The idea was sparked after the family held a similar memorial last year.

“We’re just trying to have a positive experience and remember all the good times we had with Evan,” his father Scott Thomas told CTV News Channel.

Gestures of support have flooded in from across Canada. In Nova Scotia, a ball hockey tournament was held in Dominion Arena in Dominion, N.S. involving young players from the Glace Bay Minor Hockey League Association. Many of the players were wearing Humboldt Broncos jerseys.

With files from The Canadian Press