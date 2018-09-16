One worker dead after being trapped in derailed train in Manitoba
FILE -- An aerial view of a rail line is shown in Churchill, Man., on July 4, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 16, 2018 2:22PM EDT
THOMPSON, Man. -- One of the two workers who were extricated from a train that derailed south of Thompson, Man., has died.
The Arctic Gateway Group, which recently purchased the Hudson Bay Railway, says in a statement that authorities have confirmed the death, adding that a second employee has sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.
Deputy Chief Selby Brown says the workers were trapped in the train for hours as first responders tried to free them on Saturday evening and into the early hours of Sunday morning.
He says the train went off the tracks on a washed-out trestle bridge in a swampy area at about 6:30 p.m.
The company says the train had three locomotives and several dozen railcars, some of which were carrying liquefied petroleum.
It says that based on information it has received, it believes that none of the railcars has been compromised.
The Arctic Gateway Group says police are still notifying the affected families.
It says it is cooperating with the emergency services teams on site and will also be conducting a full internal review to determine the cause of the derailment.
Arctic Gateway Group (new Hudson Bay Rail Line owners) say an employee has died following the train derailment near Ponton. A second employee sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital. The RCMP is in the process of notifying the families. @ctvwinnipeg— Beth Macdonell (@BethCTV) September 16, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ottawa police accidentally release confidential documents on death investigation
- B.C. to have only 1 store selling cannabis on first day of legalization
- One worker dead after being trapped in derailed train in Manitoba
- 2 hospitalized after irritant sprayed at Hamilton house party, police say
- No winning ticket for Lotto 649 jackpot; pot rising to $20M