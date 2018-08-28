One woman killed, another injured when hit by SUV in Vancouver Island
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 28, 2018 4:06AM EDT
CENTRAL SAANICH, B.C. - A woman is dead and another is in critical condition after they were struck by an SUV in Central Saanich, B.C., on Monday night
Police say the two women, both in their 40s, were hit at about 7 p.m. while they were walking a dog, which was also killed.
The driver of the SUV, a man from Central Saanich, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the vehicle was headed south on the road and the women were walking north on the opposite side of the road.
The section of Central Saanich Road where the incident occurred does not have sidewalks.
Sgt. Paul Brailey of Central Saanich Police said it was too early to determine if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors.
"That's obviously something that we'll look into," he told CTV News.
"We do have officers at the hospital, both with the driver and the person in critical condition."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Canadian universities, colleges working to indigenize programs, campus life
- Cooler weather, rain help bring relief to wildfire-ravaged B.C.
- Defence lawyer says not guilty plea expected in Fredericton shootings case
- Two people injured in bear attack in Kananaskis; area closed until further notice
- Calgary toddler partially paralyzed after falling on drinking glass