

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police say 14 people have been shot, one of them fatally, and the gunman is dead after gunfire rang out along a busy Toronto street on Sunday night.

Among the injured is a young girl who was in critical condition, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters at the scene. The extent of the other victims’ injuries was not immediately known.

Saunders said police received a call shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday about a shooting near Danforth and Logan Avenues in Toronto’s east-end Greektown neighbourhood. The area has many restaurants, cafes and shops and is busy with pedestrians on summer nights.

Multiple witnesses told Toronto’s breaking news station CP24 that they heard anywhere between a dozen and 20 shots. One man said the shooter was dressed in black and wore a hat.

Other witnesses described complete chaos as the suspect repeatedly fired his gun. Some social media users posted videos online in which shots can be heard along Danforth Avenue. One brief, chilling video appeared to show the suspect firing his gun.

Saunders told reporters that a handgun was used in the shooting. He did not elaborate on how the suspect died, but said that there was an “exchange of fire” with police.

Saunders said it’s too early to say what motivated the shooting.

“I’m looking at absolutely every single possible motive,” Saunders said.

He encouraged any witnesses who had not yet spoken to police to come forward with any information, photos or videos they may have.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, who joined Saunders on the scene in the early hours of Monday morning, called the shooting a “despicable act.”

“On behalf of all Toronto residents, I am outraged that someone has unleashed such a terrible attack on our city and people innocently enjoying a Sunday evening,” Tory said in a statement.

“This is a tragedy and on behalf of all Toronto residents, we are extending our prayers to all the innocent people attacked tonight, their families and their friends."

