'One team for Humboldt': Supporters don jerseys in global show of support
Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 1:41PM EDT
What started as a simple idea by a group of hockey parents to sport jerseys in support of those affected by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has snowballed into a worldwide tribute.
Earlier this week, a group of parents in Langley, B.C. came up with the plan to wear jerseys of their favourite sports teams on Thursday to honour the victims of the tragic collision. Last Friday, a tractor-trailer collided with a bus carrying the Homboldt Broncos team to a junior hockey playoff game in rural Saskatchewan. The crash killed 16 passengers and injured 13 others aboard the bus.
The group created a Facebook event for the idea where they encouraged others to don their favourite jerseys and share a photo of it online with the hashtag #JerseysforHumboldt. The idea quickly caught on and politicians, celebrities, sports organizations, businesses, school boards, and many others in Canada and around the world have voiced their support and shared photos of their jerseys on Thursday.
On Twitter, a quick search of the hashtag revealed thousands of posts sharing photos of jerseys and the hashtag was the top trending topic on the website as of Thursday morning.
Jennifer Pinch, one of the co-organizers of the movement, told CTV News Channel that she’s surprised at how many people have joined in on the effort.
“It really represents that the whole world is behind the victims in Humboldt, the families, the moms, the dads, the communities, they’re not alone,” she said on Thursday morning.
The news of the horrific crash hit home for Pinch who has a 16-year-old son that plays hockey in the Langley Minor Hockey Association.
“I couldn’t believe it. There’s so much tragedy in this world and most of it is unrelatable, this is 100 per cent relatable,” she said. “Our kids are going to be on buses. It’s our kids’ dreams to be on those junior teams.”
Pinch said she hopes the global show of support will reach those impacted by the devastating tragedy.
“We’re all one team right now. We’re all on the team of compassion. We all want to support them. Wearing a jersey is just a way to be one team and one team for Humboldt,” she said.
#JerseysForHumboldt— Humboldt Broncos (@HumboldtBroncos) April 12, 2018
We see you. We hear you. We love you.
We are all #HumboldtStrong.
#JerseysForHumboldt #JerseyDay #HumboldtStrong Mariners showing their support for Humboldt. pic.twitter.com/lD8Bo12way— St. Martins School (@MarinersSTM) April 12, 2018
Staff fr @OttFire are proudly sporting their #jerseysforhumboldt Coming together to offer support & encouragement. Standing together in times of tragedy & focusing on the strength of family & Canadian values #HumboldtStrong L'équipe @IncendiesOttawa offre son appui #JerseyDay pic.twitter.com/8EFtkjU4nY— Kim Ayotte (@ChiefAyotte) April 12, 2018
My thoughts are with the players and families of the Humboldt Broncos. #JerseysForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/cl7Ubl24wT— Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 12, 2018
#jerseyday for Dayna, for all the boys. #humboldtbroncos pic.twitter.com/SvmjwuMDXB— Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) April 12, 2018
We may be 3,000 km away, but today we stand with the victims, families, communities and first responders impacted by the #HumboldtBroncos tragedy. #JerseysForHumboldt #JerseyDay. pic.twitter.com/EABqXm0kdL— York Regional Police (@YRP) April 12, 2018
There will be a lot of #jerseysforhumboldt at schools across Canada today to show support for Humboldt and the Broncos families. pic.twitter.com/3X7OQHSYzF— Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) April 12, 2018
We wear our jerseys, and green and gold, to show our support and send our love to the families and community of the #HumboldtBroncos. #JerseysForHumboldt #HumboldtStrong #JerseyDay #SenCA pic.twitter.com/O9s9N04Feo— Senate of Canada (@SenateCA) April 12, 2018
The whole country continues to stand with the @HumboldtBroncos, the Humboldt community, and all those impacted by the terrible tragedy. Today, all of Canada is joined together wearing #JerseysForHumboldt. #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/pjR6RyvRqr— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) April 12, 2018
Today, we wear a #JerseyForHumboldt to show support and honour the Humboldt Broncos.— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) April 12, 2018
To the families, the community, and all those affected, you are not alone. My statement offering our love & support on #JerseyDay: https://t.co/Y4z7V3UsLM pic.twitter.com/w1BaoXXfmo
The High Commission of Canada in Singapore is proud to support the families, friends and community of the Humboldt Broncos ���� �������� #JerseyDay #jerseysforhumboldt #putyoursticksout #humboltstrong pic.twitter.com/BiKdClW17L— Canada in Singapore (@CanHCSingapore) April 12, 2018
From Shenzhen, China, we are sending our thoughts and prayers to the Humboldt Broncos, their families and the entire community through this tragic time. #SupportForHumbolt #jerseysforhumboldt #PrayersForHumboldt #GoISNS pic.twitter.com/ucfxQJ3Ggc— Jasen Awalt (@JasenAwalt_PYP) April 12, 2018
Honouring the players and families affected by last week's tragedy on #JerseyDay #humboltstrong #HumboldtBroncos pic.twitter.com/FCLZTC8u9z— Canada at NATO ���� (@CanadaNATO) April 12, 2018
Today, we had many LPS employees wear jerseys for #JerseyDay showing their support for the Humboldt Broncos and the Humboldt Community. Thank you to everyone who wore a #JerseyForHumboldt today. #HumboltdStrong #PrayersForHumbolt #jerseysforhumboldt #ldnont #sticksforhumboldt pic.twitter.com/WjlymrnSlG— London Police ON (@lpsmediaoffice) April 12, 2018
Mrs. Robinson, a.k.a. my Mum, wanted to participate and send her #PrayersForHumboldt on #JerseyDay #JerseysForHumboldt #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/0pEWXzc7Od— Paul Robinson (@JostensPaul) April 12, 2018
Toronto and @UofT stand together with Humboldt. #JerseyForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/deeBhiVmwr— John Tory (@JohnTory) April 12, 2018
Today is #jerseyday also in Switzerland. ����— Sarita (@shurdriia) April 12, 2018
I'm wearing my #AnaheimDucks jersey for work. ✌#HumboldtStrong #HumboldtBroncos pic.twitter.com/fs6YGbHwry
Dropping the kids off at school wearing our #jerseysforhumboldt along with many other staff and students @LadnerElem @deltasd37 #JerseyDay pic.twitter.com/6YeRPHz7Do— Carla Qualtrough (@CQualtro) April 12, 2018
Thinking of you from North Bay, Ontario #JerseysForHumboldt #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/MaUjaq7E2s— Jeff McCann (@MC_Snipy) April 12, 2018
Schools across #Canada getting ready for #JerseyDay in honour and support of #HumboldtBroncos including @TDSB_Bowmore in Toronto. #HumboldtStrong @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/lCuqz0ZY9s— Peter Akman (@PeterAkman) April 11, 2018
Mint employees in Ottawa and Winnipeg wore their hockey jerseys today in honour of the players and families of the Humboldt Broncos. #HumboldtStrong #JerseysforHumboldt pic.twitter.com/mUMx81qhYM— Royal Canadian Mint (@CanadianMint) April 12, 2018
My thoughts are with the @HumboldtBroncos and their families during this difficult time. #jerseysforhumboldt pic.twitter.com/bbyPSWLET8— Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) April 12, 2018
Canadians everywhere have come together to support the families of the @HumboldtBroncos. The outpouring of support from schools, businesses, organizations, hockey teams and our Perth—Wellington communities is what truly makes us #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/NA4FgBWL3i— John Nater, M.P. (@JohnNaterMP) April 12, 2018
