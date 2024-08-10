Canada

    • One person killed in plane crash in west Newfoundland

    Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
    One person has died after a plane contracted by the federal fisheries department crashed near Corner Brook, N.L.

    Department of Fisheries and Oceans Quebec spokesperson Pascale Fortin says the flight included three employees from the fisheries department and a pilot who were en route Friday to survey marine animals. 

    Fortin confirms that one of the scientists on board has died, and the other two were injured.

    It is not clear what the pilot's injuries are.

    Fortin says all aerial surveillance flights planned for the mission have been suspended. 

    Joint Rescue Coordination Centre spokesman Trevor Ackland says a helicopter was dispatched shortly after 11:37 a.m. on Friday when a Cessna 337H Skymaster aircraft descended into the mountains around Corner Brook.

    A constable from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and paramedics from Eastern Health Services also arrived on-site to assist. 

    The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said investigators arrived at the scene Saturday, but the agency declined to provide any further details about the incident. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024

