One person injured after plane crash in northwestern Ontario
Snowshoe Lake in northwestern Ontario is seen in this Google Maps image.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 30, 2019 5:06PM EDT
KENORA, Ont. -- An air ambulance was needed Saturday after a small plane crash in remote northwestern Ontario.
A spokesman for Ornge tells The Canadian Press a critically injured person was medevaced from near Snowshoe Lake on the Manitoba border.
The person was taken to hospital in Kenora.
The spokesman says the call came in about 3 p.m.
Provincial police could not be reached and further details were not immediately known.
