One person in custody after overnight assault on Edmonton bus driver
Edmonton Police respond to the scene of an assault on a bus driver at Mill Woods Transit Centre on Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Edmonton police say a transit bus driver is in hospital after he was assaulted by an armed male youth.
The driver suffered multiple injuries in the overnight attack that happened at the southeast Mill Woods Transit Centre.
He's in hospital but there's no immediate word on his condition.
Investigators say the suspect got on the bus and assaulted the driver, who managed to get away and call for help.
When police arrived, the youth was in the driver's seat trying to put the vehicle in gear and escape.
He was arrested at the scene but there's no word yet on charges.
