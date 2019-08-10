

The Canadian Press





TRURO, N.S. -- Nova Scotia's police watchdog is investigating after an RCMP officer shot and killed a man in Truro in the early hours of Saturday morning.

RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says the officer was also seriously injured in the incident, but is expected to survive.

She says the Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate.

Clarke says the incident began when an officer spotted a car that had been reported stolen in Cumberland County at about 2:30 a.m.

She says the suspect's vehicle hit the officer, and the officer shot at the driver.

Clarke says nobody else was in the vehicle at the time, and the driver died at the scene.