One person dead after plane crashes during performance at Alberta air show
Published Saturday, August 31, 2019 7:45PM EDT
SMITH, Alta. -- Police say one person is dead after a plane crashed while performing acrobatic manoeuvres during a fair in northern Alberta.
RCMP say two small planes were performing for the Smith Fall Fair on Saturday when one of the planes disappeared.
It was found an hour later east of Smith, which is a hamlet 180 kilometres north of Edmonton.
Police say there was only one occupant in the plane at the time of the crash, and that person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Transport Canada has been contacted.
Police say the investigation continues, and they're asking anyone who may have been recording video of the air show to contact them.
