

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





When John Smith remembers his father Harry Leslie Smith, he thinks of evenings spent chatting over a pint of beer after a long day in a new city during one of the anti-poverty activist’s many speaking tours.

“He was probably one of the finest men to have as a dad. He loved to laugh. We had good times together,” John Smith told CTV News Channel on Wednesday morning. “He was a very kind and gentle person, but knew how to live life well.”

Earlier that day, Harry Leslie Smith died of suspected pneumonia in a hospital in Belleville, Ont. following a fall. He was 95 years old.

Harry Leslie Smith grew up in poverty in northern England and lived through the Great Depression and the Second World War, in which he served in the British Royal Air Force. Following the war, he wrote about the war, poverty, and the need for universal healthcare.

In his later years, Harry Leslie Smith raised awareness about the refugee crisis using his personal Twitter account, which had more than 257,000 followers.

“He was the bridge to the history of the 20th century for the millennial generation,” John Smith said. “He was a person who could connect with millennials and tell them about his struggles in the 1930s and during the Second World War and how his generation changed society.”

If the tireless campaigner had one regret before he died, John Smith speculated that it was that he wasn’t able to ease the suffering of refugees and migrants fleeing violence.

“That would be his only regret that he didn’t have enough time to finish his project,” he explained.

In terms of a legacy, John Smith said he hopes the world will remember his father by taking action to create a better society for all.

“I would want his legacy to be for people to actually fight for a society where there’s inclusion, there’s economic prosperity for all – not just the few – and where the refugee crisis was taken with compassion and pragmatism,” he said.

John Smith, himself, vowed to take up his father’s work in the aftermath of his death.

“I know exactly what my steps are. I will follow in his footsteps. I will endeavour to finish his projects,” he tweeted early Wednesday morning.

John Smith said he hopes to organize a public memorial in Canada and in England in the near future. He said a private ceremony will also be held for friends and family along with a celebration of life.

