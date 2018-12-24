One man dead, another seriously injured after shooting in Montreal apartment
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 2:06PM EST
Montreal police say one man is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting in the north end of the city.
Police say officers responded to a 911 call around 11:40 a.m. and found two men with gunshots wounds in an apartment building in the St. Leonard neighbourhood.
Const. Caroline Chevrefils says one man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to hospital.
She says some streets in the area remain closed as police continue their investigation.
The identities of the two men have not been released.
