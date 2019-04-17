

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





About one in five women leaving a residential facility for abuse victims return to live with their abuser, according to new data from Statistics Canada.

Researchers looked at numbers from April 18, 2018, chosen as a “snapshot day” for data on residential facilities for victims of abuse. On that day, an additional 36 per cent of women leaving those facilities didn’t know where they were going to live.

Of the more than 3,500 women living in shelters for victims of abuse, 18 per cent went on to live with their friends or relatives, 11 per cent moved to another facility, and the remaining 14 per cent returned home or to a new home without their abuser.

The new data released on Wednesday was compiled from the Survey of Residential Facilities for Victims of Abuse for 2017 to 2018, which gathered responses from workers in Canadian residential facilities, which are mandated to help victims of spousal and interpersonal violence.

The majority of people living in these facilities were women and their children. In total, there were 3,565 women, 3,137 children, and eight men living in long- or short-term facilities.

The primary reason most of the women (66 per cent) were in these facilities was because they were in a relationship with an abuser.

Indigenous women (First Nations, Metis and Inuit), non-permanent Canadian residents and all their children were overrepresented in these facilities.

This was in line with previous data. According to the separate General Social Survey on Canadians’ Safety, Indigenous women self-reported violent abuse at rates that were nearly triple that of non-Indigenous women.

ONE IN THREE SHORT-TERM RESIDENTIAL FACILITIES WERE FULL

A troubling statistic is that one in three (36 per cent) short-term residential facilities were full on snapshot day, with 669 women, 236 accompanying children and six men turned away.

In fact, the overwhelming reason (82 per cent) women were rejected from a facility was because it had been full.

In 2018, there were 428 of these short-term facilities for abuse victims in Canada where people could stay less than three months.

Compared to other provinces, Saskatchewan’s short-term facilities were more likely to be full, at 47 per cent. Quebec had the second-highest likelihood of having full facilities, followed by British Columbia and Ontario -- which reported that 42 per cent of its facilities were full.

Compared to other provinces, Ontario and Manitoba’s short-term facilities reported more people on average staying longer three months. The biggest reasons for longer stays included a lack of affordable, appropriate long-term housing.