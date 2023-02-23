One extreme to another: Canada's temperature flip-flops this weekend

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness

In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

  • VIDEO

    VIDEO | Cleanup underway after region smacked by storm

    The cleanup is underway after a wintery mix of weather moved through the region on Wednesday evening and overnight. One of the hardest hit areas was St. Thomas, where thousands of Hydro One customers are without power.

    Crews working to fix downed power lines in the area of Centennial Road and Talbot Street in St. Thomas on Feb. 23, 2023. (Sean Irvine / CTV News London)

  • VIDEO

    VIDEO | London fire crews battle attic fire

    No injuries are reported after a 'substantial fire,' according to London Fire Department. Crews were called to the working fire in the 400 block of Waterloo Street near Dufferin Avenue on Thursday morning.

  • Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal

    Ontario and the federal government have reached a deal in principle on health care, the province said Thursday. Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province accepted the 10-year deal Wednesday after the two sides agreed to add reviews into the deal to ensure long-term sustainability.

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social