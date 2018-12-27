One death, multiple injuries, when ambulance and SUV collide on Manitoba highway
(File image)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 10:55AM EST
NEEPAWA, Man. -- RCMP say one person has been killed in a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance in western Manitoba.
Police say in an email that three other people are in hospital after the ambulance collided with a sport-utility vehicle overnight on Highway 16 between Neepawa and Gladstone.
There is no immediate word on the person killed or the condition of the injured.
Mounties say the visibility and road conditions were poor in the area.
A stretch of Highway 16 in the vicinity of the crash was closed for an investigation.
Motorists were being asked to stay on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- N.S. population surge 'exceptionally good news' after decades of doldrums
- Canadian's appeal in drug case to be heard in Chinese court on Saturday
- Police say three pulled from vehicle in B.C., may be victims of carbon monoxide
- One death, multiple injuries, when ambulance and SUV collide on Manitoba highway
- Mix of snow, freezing rain and rain headed for Maritime provinces