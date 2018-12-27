

The Canadian Press





NEEPAWA, Man. -- RCMP say one person has been killed in a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance in western Manitoba.

Police say in an email that three other people are in hospital after the ambulance collided with a sport-utility vehicle overnight on Highway 16 between Neepawa and Gladstone.

There is no immediate word on the person killed or the condition of the injured.

Mounties say the visibility and road conditions were poor in the area.

A stretch of Highway 16 in the vicinity of the crash was closed for an investigation.

Motorists were being asked to stay on the Trans-Canada Highway.